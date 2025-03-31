Arla's milk price to stay the same for April 2025

Arla has confirmed that its April 2025 milk price for British farmer suppliers will remain unchanged.

The co-op's on-account price for conventional and organic milk will be 48.27p per litre and 58.26ppl, respectively.

However, it said that the quarterly currency exchange rate adjustment negatively impacts the headline price in GBP, by 0.25ppl.

This means that Arla's headline price for both conventional and organic milk will be 48.02ppl and 58.01ppl, respectively.

The co-operative explained that global milk supplies are increasing slightly while retail sales continue to grow, but at a slower pace.

"Commodity markets are declining slightly," Arla said, adding that "overall, the outlook is stable".

Last week, First Milk announced that its milk price will also remain unchanged for May.

It means the UK-based dairy processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will be 45.35p per litre, including the member premium.