Asda becomes first UK retailer to stock salad grown in veritcal farm

Asda has become the first British retailer to stock salad grown in vertical farms in a move to 'improve sustainability'.

The supermarket chain announced today (6 September) it would stock a range of bagged salad nationally and online.

According to the retailer, the salad is grown using 90% less water than 'traditional farming', while powered by '100% renewable energy'.

The salad range, called 'Homegrown', is grown in a vertical farm based in Gloucestershire.

They are grown in trays, stacked vertically, and are exposed to 'optimum growing conditions', Asda said.

By using temperature control and artificial lighting, the salad range can "achieve year-round crop production while reducing water, chemicals used and land use".

The Homegrown salad range includes 80g mixed salad, 60g rocket and 80g hot & peppery cress.

Dom Edwards, Asda produce director said: “We’re delighted to be the first British retailer supplying a vertically farmed bagged salad range at this kind of scale, enabling customers to buy nationally and online.

"As well as clear sustainability benefits, the salad leaves aren’t subject to adverse weather – resulting in better availability and more consistent quality for our customers.”

It comes after an indoor farming company secured an unknown amount of funding to develop a new 140,000sq ft vertical farm in south London.

The expansion of Harvest London’s production capacity was driven by the "increasing need for locally grown produce".