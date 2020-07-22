Askham Bryan confirms it will leave Newton Rigg site

Askham Bryan College’s governing body said it had made its 'final decision' on Newton Rigg Campus

Askham Bryan College’s governing body has confirmed it will not deliver educational provision from its Newton Rigg site beyond July 2021.

The Penrith campus has been earmarked for possible closure in July 2021 since the governing body took a decision in principle in May to close the site.

This latest development reflects the body’s final decision, made at its last meeting on Monday (20 July), following a 45-day consultation process with staff and trade unions.

Tim Whitaker, principal of Askham Bryan College, said it had been a 'very difficult' decision to make and the prospect of future job losses was 'regrettable'.







He added: “We have no other option given the demographic and recruitment challenges and financial losses that we have faced, which we have shared previously.

"We are doing everything we can to support our Newton Rigg staff and students during these challenging times.”

Askham Bryan College has six campuses in the north of England including Newton Rigg. Its main site is based in York.

Around 117 staff and 888 learners are based at Newton Rigg Campus, including 667 further education students and 221 apprentices.

Student recruitment and enrolment, and courses from September 2020 to July 2021, are continuing as planned. Staff will remain in post until next summer.

The college said it was still accepting applications for this September, and would continue to communicate with current and prospective students beyond July 2021.

It added that it was also in discussions with other education providers across the region about 'progression opportunities' beyond July 2021.

At the same time, the Further Education Commissioner (FEC) team is coordinating a new Newton Rigg Strategic Review, which is exploring finding a potential new owner for the site.

This separate process, announced in June 2020, does not affect Askham Bryan College governing body’s final decision.

Askham Bryan College purchased Newton Rigg Campus in 2011.