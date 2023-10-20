Asulox decision 'a real blow' to bracken control, NFU Cymru warns

An announcement that the herbicide Asulox will no longer be available to support farmers' efforts to control bracken has been described as ‘a real blow’ by NFU Cymru.

UPL Europe Ltd, the manufacturer of the key plant protection product, will cease further work on a permanent solution for the use of asulam - the active ingredient in Asulox - in the control of bracken.

The Health and Safety Executive previously outlined additional testing that must be conducted by the manufacturers as a requirement for the 2023 Asulox emergency authorisation.

UPL Europe wrote to the industry stating that "after careful consideration, including the significant investment needed to continue this [testing] work, UPL Limited has now taken the difficult decision not to go ahead."

This decision therefore effectively removes the possibility of any future full or emergency authorisations for the use of asulam in bracken control.

NFU Cymru rural affairs board, Hedd Pugh said the announcement was 'a real blow' to Welsh farmers.

"Bracken control is essential for both animal and human health on my farm, as well as many others in Wales," he explained.

"It maintains land for grazing, ensures drinking water quality and fosters biodiversity. Bracken beds provide an ideal habitat for sheep ticks, with the associated tick-borne diseases posing a threat to the health of people, livestock and wildlife.

"Bracken control is also essential in the establishment of new tree plantations," Mr Pugh explained.

Remaining options for control include the use of herbicides containing amidosulfron within specific timeframes, and mechanical methods such as rolling, bruising or cutting.

However such mechanical methods are often unviable in many situations on steep rocky slopes, of which there are plenty in Wales.

Earlier this year Welsh government accepted the recommendation from the Health and Safety Executive to refuse an application for an emergency authorisation for the use of Asulox to control bracken in Wales in 2023.

Use of the herbicide had previously been approved in Wales for each of the previous 10 years.

The 2023 application refusal in Wales mirrored the decision taken in Scotland, however an emergency authorisation was granted in England to allow the use of Asulox to control bracken.

NFU Cymru said it would meet with the sector representatives of the Bracken Control Group to discuss next steps in relation to bracken and its control.