ATV deaths spark safety drive: 100 free training places for farmer

ATVs claimed more lives on UK farms than any other cause last year — now, 100 fully funded training spots are up for grabs to help turn the tide on fatal farm accidents.

In a bold move to tackle the rising number of ATV-related accidents on farms, the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) has announced a nationwide initiative offering fully funded training bursaries.

The scheme, launched as part of this year’s Farm Safety Week, comes in response to alarming new figures from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which show that ATVs were the leading cause of work-related fatalities in agriculture in 2024/25—claiming seven lives, including two children.

Delivered in partnership with training provider Lantra, the programme is open to farmworkers of all ages, as well as students at land-based colleges and universities.

“We know that ATVs are essential tools on many farms, but they can also be incredibly dangerous when used without proper training,” said Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation.

“By launching this bursary, we’re removing one of the key barriers – cost – and giving anyone working on farms the opportunity to learn how to use these machines safely and confidently.

"We’re doing this in memory of those who have tragically lost their lives in ATV incidents, for the safety of today’s farmers and for the generations who will follow in their footsteps.”

Each bursary covers a Lantra-accredited ATV training course, tailored to the individual’s experience level. New riders will learn how to conduct pre-ride checks, perform basic manoeuvres, and navigate a range of terrains safely.

More experienced operators will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills and refresh essential safety knowledge.

Successful applicants will be matched with their nearest Lantra training provider for maximum convenience. Upon completion, participants will also receive a Logic safety helmet, supporting the ongoing #UseYourHead campaign in partnership with RSABI.

Clegg Bamber MBE, head of communications at Lantra, emphasised the importance of proper training: “ATVs are really versatile vehicles and serve many purposes on farms across the UK.

"At Lantra, we hear, sadly, all too often of people suffering serious injuries, and sometimes fatalities, due to riding on an ATV.

"Lantra are proud to partner with the Farm Safety Foundation on this newly announced bursary scheme as developing people’s knowledge and skills will ensure that people remain safe when using ATVs across farms.”

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Farm Safety Foundation to foster a stronger culture of health and safety across UK agriculture.

It builds on previous successful campaigns and innovations such as the charity’s VR eye protection experience launched at LAMMA 2025.

“With our fully funded training, we‘re offering a real opportunity for all farmers to enhance their knowledge, improve on-farm safety and meet growing expectations around professional standards in agriculture,” said Ms Berkeley.

“This bursary will give those working in the industry the chance to gain vital skills that could one day save their own life or someone else's.

"The bursary has been made possible thanks to the generosity of those who fundraise and donate to us. It’s a powerful reminder that when you give to us, we give back."