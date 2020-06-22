Auction and online quiz raises £10,000 for Cornish farmers

Farming charity R.A.B.I said it was 'undeterred' by the cancellation of this year’s Royal Cornwall Show

An auction and online quiz has raised more than £10,000 to help and support farmers in Cornwall following the cancellation of this year's Royal Cornwall Show.

Fundraisers from R.A.B.I Cornwall committee raised the impressive amount despite the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the popular annual event to be called off.

Edward Buckland Auctioneers facilitated the auction through their online sale platform which saw a total of 40 donated lots fetching £6,221.

Items as hampers of local produce and agricultural contracting were hotly contested with more than 300 people registering to bid from Scotland to Essex to the Isles of Scilly.







Donations during the quiz, hosted by Brian Harvey from PKF Francis Clark and broadcast live on Facebook, topped £2,000 and were matched by Barclays.

Edward Buckland said: “We were bowled over by the level of support and generosity of the local community and their willingness to engage with this event and our inaugural online auction.”

John Perry, Cornwall R.A.B.I chairman, said the amount raised would 'make a difference to many' farmers in the county.

“To achieve this result under the current social distancing rules is testament to the all who contributed to this amazing outcome.

"Thanks to everyone who donated auction items, those who bought them and everyone who took part in the quiz and gave to this worthy cause.”