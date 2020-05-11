Royal Cornwall Show cancelled due to Covid-19

Royal Cornwall Show has become the latest farming event in the UK to be cancelled

The Council of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association (RCAA) has announced the event's cancellation that had been planned to take place on 10 - 12 September.

"We have left this difficult decision for as long as we feasibly could, having previously postponed the show from June to September, in the hope that it was possible to stage it then," the RCAA said in a statement.

"With the current conditions on social distancing and possible government restrictions on large events for the foreseeable future, it is just not possible to host a safe event for all those involved."







The council said its main priority is to protect the health and safety of visitors, members, traders, exhibitors, staff and all those involved in preparing the show.

Chris Riddle, secretary of the RCAA said: “We are hugely saddened by the decision to cancel this year’s Royal Cornwall Show, and know this will be of great disappointment to many.

"We hope that our visitors, members, exhibitors, and traders, understand this difficult decision we have had to make, and we thank them for their patience at this time.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2021, where we can hopefully celebrate being together once more, and celebrating the support we have shown each other through this global pandemic.”

The RCAA said it would be in touch with ticket holders, exhibitors, and traders over the coming days to explain their options and the next steps.

Numerous other farming shows have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Royal Yorkshire Show, Royal Highland Show, Three Counties Show, and Royal Welsh Show.