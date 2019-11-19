Australian vegan group has charity status revoked

The group's online map was deemed 'malicious' by an industry body (Photo: aussiefarms.org.au)

A vegan activist group which published the details of hundreds of Australian farm addresses online has now had its charity status revoked.

Farmers and members of the public in Australia demanded the group 'Aussie Farms' be banned from Facebook after sharing a map of addresses online earlier this year.

The National Farmers Federation (NFF), an organisation that represents farmers and the agricultural sector in the country, called the map a “malicious” social media campaign.

This has now happened. The charity watchdog announced on Monday (18 November) that it had revoked the organisation’s charity status following an investigation.

ACNC's decision means the group will no longer receive tax rebates and tax concessions.

Gary Johns, ACNC commissioner, said the revocation of charity status was the 'most serious action' it could take.

“Charities must stick to their purpose, and maintain their obligations under the ACNC Act, Charities Act and adhere to Governance Standards,” he said.

It comes as the Australian government toughens its stance against people and groups who target farmers' livelihoods.

Prison terms of up to one year for campaigners who publish private information about farm businesses was promised in April this year.

Prime minister Scott Morrison called activists who target farmers 'un-Australian green criminals'.