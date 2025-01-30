Autonomous detection system reduces lameness four-fold, study says

Cows monitored by an autonomous detection system can see up to four times fewer incidences of lameness compared to animals monitored by humans.

Research trials have demonstrated the 'transformative potential' of automated mobility scoring in reducing severe and chronic lameness in herds.

The study, which took place on a large UK dairy farm, also found that traditional human monitoring methods, while still valuable, faced significant limitations compared to automated solutions.

The economic impact of lameness within the dairy sector is substantial, with estimates suggesting an average cost of £330 per case.

Latest figures suggests that losses could equate up to £33,000 in annual losses for an average herd due to reduced milk yield, fertility issues, and early culling.

As part of the new research, a University of Liverpool team found that cows monitored by CattleEye had four times lower cumulative incidence of severe lameness compared to those in the non-CattleEye group.

They found that cows consistently observed by the technology experienced 2.5 times fewer moderate and chronic cases of lameness, improving long-term herd health and productivity

And by enabling early detection and treatment, researchers said that CattleEye helped reduce the progression of moderate lesions to severe cases.

The study concluded that while it is a powerful tool, it's most effective when used as part of a comprehensive herd lameness management strategy.

The role of foot trimmers remains crucial, with the technology complementing their expertise by identifying cows in need of intervention earlier and with greater precision.

CattleEye UK business development manager, Roger Allen said the research showed that the future of lameness management lies in combining human expertise with advanced AI technology.

He said: “Human monitoring can be labour-intensive, making it difficult to sustain in large-scale dairy operations where hundreds or even thousands of cows require regular assessment.

"By enabling early intervention, CattleEye not only improves animal welfare but also enhances productivity and profitability for farmers."