Average price of arable land in England set to hit £10,000/acre

The value of farmland in England continues to grow with more than half of the arable land sold so far this year making more than £10,000/acre – the first time this has happened, according to Strutt & Parker research.

More than 50% of arable land sold so far in 2022 has sold for more than £10,000/acre – the first time this has happened. This compares to just over 30% in 2021.

The proportion of land selling for more than £12,000 per acre has also risen, according to Strutt & Parker's Farmland Database.

Tight supplies, coupled with strong demand, have pushed the average price of arable land sold during the first nine months of the year up 4% to £9,800/acre – the highest it has been since 2015.

Land is also going under offer at the fastest rate for at least five years. The average price of pasture has risen by 6% over the same period, to a record-breaking £8,000/acre.

“Our expectation is that by the end of 2022 the percentage increase for arable land could be about 6% too," says Matthew Sudlow, head of estates for Strutt & Parker.

"There is currently a large amount of arable land under offer at prices which – once the sales have completed and the sold prices added to our dataset – are likely to push the average arable value to over £10,000/acre.

"The last time we saw average prices at this level was when the market peaked in 2014/2015," he said.

Supply has been growing, with 66,200 acres publicly marked by the end of Q3, which is more than was marketed during the whole of 2021 or 2020.

However, most of this rise can be attributed to a small number of significant sales in terms of acreage – a number in the East of England – rather than a rise in the number of farms and estates being marketed.

Although the volume of land has increased compared to the past couple of years, supply remains at historically low levels and demand continues to outstrip supply.

“The strength of demand reflects the broad spectrum of buyers who are interested in buying land,” explained Mr Sudlow.

“We have a combination of farmers with rollover money, lifestyle buyers, and private investors, along with individuals and corporate companies looking at land for carbon sequestration or conservation projects.”

Rhodri Thomas, head of rural at Strutt & Parker, added that as a result of the current turmoil in the global economy, competition for all rural assets will intensify further.

“At times of economic uncertainty there tends to be renewed interest in rural assets, be that farmland or forestry," he said.

"While these can be complex opportunities, sophisticated investors view them as safer investments, and a good hedge against inflation.

“Investor motivation has never been broader, from commercial environmentalism to the growing need for renewable energy and food security.

"With the current economic outlook there is of course a trade-off to consider between the cost of borrowing and inflation, and the potential growth in values.

"But the rural land market continues to look very attractive compared to other asset classes.”

Mr Sudlow said investors had good reason to think this way. "The value of arable farmland has risen by 33% over the past 10 years and by 298% over the last 20 years, outperforming other property assets and the FTSE100.

"The financial crisis of 2008 was certainly followed by a surge in demand for farms and estates and we may see a repeat of this pattern.

"Unless there is a significant rise in supply – which is not looking likely at present – then we anticipate further growth in values.”