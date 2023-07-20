Average value of arable land in England reaches new record high

The average value of arable land in England reached a new record high during the first half of 2023, new figures show.

Strutt & Parker’s Farmland Database shows that the average value rose by 2% in the first six months of this year, following a 15% rise in 2022.

However, the average value of pasture land dropped back on 2022 levels.

The average price paid across England in 2023 to date is £11,100/acre, which is the first time it has ever exceeded the £11,000/acre mark.

The database records the details of all farms, estates and blocks of publicly marketed farmland over 100 acres.

“The headline is that the price of arable land has continued to climb,” explained Matthew Sudlow, head of farm agency for Strutt & Parker.

“Record prices reflect the strong demand we have seen for farmland from a wide range of buyers, coupled with a shortage in farms and estates for sale.

"However, in recent weeks we have noticed rising interest rates and squeezed farm profitability are making farmer buyers more cautious where they are reliant on the proceeds of their farming activities, rather than rollover money.

"As this trend is gradually reflected in our data, we may see some downward pressure on average values, although we are not expecting any dramatic changes.”

Despite the slight cooling of demand from farmer buyers, the market is expected to remain active and buoyant throughout 2023.

Strutt & Parker's analysis says that demand overall is 'robust', with the proportion of farms selling at or above their guide price remaining at historically high levels.

Interest from non-farmer buyers – comprising a diverse mix of private investors, lifestyle buyers, environmental buyers and institutional investors – 'remains strong', with these buyers driving the market and underpinning average values.

Mr Sudlow explained: "Our analysis points to them tending to buy the bigger farms or blocks of land and they typically pay more per acre than traditional farmer buyers.”

The total amount of available land, whether public or private, remains very low in historical terms, Strutt & Parker's analysis shows.

The acreage of farmland put on the open market during the first six months of 2023 is one of the smallest amounts of the past 20 years and is 18% below the five-year average.

While there are early indications that the volume of land coming forward in Q3 could well be higher, the analysis says it is unlikely that there will be enough people choosing to sell to drastically change the balance between supply and demand.

Mr Sudlow said: “Overall, we anticipate the market to remain buoyant through the rest of the year, although there are signs it may not be quite as superheated as it has been over the past eighteen months."