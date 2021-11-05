Avian influenza: Flock of kept birds in Scotland test positive

A flock of kept birds in Scotland have tested positive for avian influenza, with the remaining birds culled to stop the spread of the disease.

H5N1 bird flu was confirmed at a premises in the Angus earlier this week, with further testing now underway to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain.

A 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zones have been put in place surrounding the affected premises, the Scottish government said.

Within these zones, a range of different controls are now in place, including restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

The latest outbreak follows other cases of avian influenza recorded in wild birds in England and Wales.

Because of this, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of Britain this week.

The AIPZ means that it is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures as a way to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “With the recent disease confirmations in wild and captive birds in the UK, it is not unexpected for avian influenza to be found in birds here.

"Temporary Control Zones have been put in place around the infected premises and we ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds.”

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas added that further tests would establish the pathogenicity of avian influenza H5N1.

“We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease.

"Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately."