Award to put livestock farmers' accomplishments in spotlight

Nominations have opened for the 2024 David Thomlinson Award, which seeks to put the spotlight on livestock farmers' commitments and accomplishments.

The award is dedicated to one of the livestock industry’s most respected figures, who was tragically killed on his farm five years ago.

Inaugurated in 2021, the aim of the award is to acknowledge a person who has a passion for the future success of the industry and is an inspiration to others.

Nominations, which will be judged by Sheila Thomlinson, David’s wife, and a panel of specially chosen individuals, are now being accepted and will close on 27 September.

Last year's winner was Northumberland farmer George Neill, who said: “Over the years I had many discussions with David Thomlinson, and I thought the world of him.

"I was so honoured to be recognised and to receive the David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award, and I never thought I was worthy enough to receive something of this calibre.”

Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) will be presenting the David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Borderway Agri Expo.

In reviewing the final nominations, the judges will be looking for someone who demonstrates a combination of ability, sportsmanship, integrity and character.

In memory of David, the trophy will be presented to someone who the panel believes to have the combination.

David McCrea, who will help judge the nominations for this year, said: “Throughout David’s life, he was an enthusiastic promoter of agriculture and was always eager to offer his help.

"He was a keen countryman, he made a difference, and with that in mind this award aims to encourage and reward individuals who possess the same drive, determination, and kindness as David.”

To make a nomination, send a brief resumé on the nominee to: The David Thomlinson Award, c/o Mrs C Charlton, Harrison & Hetherington Ltd, Borderway Mart, Rosehill, Carlisle CA1 2RS, or by email to carolync@borderway.com.