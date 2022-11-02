Back British Farming Day: Farmers urge MPs to focus on challenges

Farmers are using Back British Farming Day to encourage MPs to do more for the industry as it continues to face significant challenges, including rising energy costs.

The NFU's annual initiative puts a spotlight on the importance of British farming, such as providing food for the nation, its environmental efforts and the industry's contribution to the economy.

Today's event, which was postponed from its September date following the death of the Queen, will see MPs wearing a wheatsheaf pin badge to show their support for farmers.

The prime minister, leader of the opposition and senior politicians usually wear the badge, now an emblem of the day, during debates and at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The public are also being encouraged to contact their local parliamentary representatives to show support for the industry initiative.

This year’s event comes at an important time for British agriculture, as farmers continue to face major challenges, such as rampant inflation and a lack of available workforce.

Concerns have also been raised over the issue of UK food security and food production, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as new red tape following the UK leaving the EU.

NFU President Minette Batters said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s immediate priority should be to establish economic stability for the whole country.

“British food and farming is currently worth more than £120 billion to the nation’s economy, and we are an industry that wants to drive growth both in home markets and overseas.

"I firmly believe that with the right policies in place we can work with government to provide solutions to many of the issues we’re facing, from the cost-of-living crisis, energy and food security, to tackling climate change."

She added: “We are ambitious to deliver for the nation on all fronts, but that ambition must be matched by government and backed up by policy.

"For the country, and its farmers, honesty and certainty about the future will be absolutely vital."

Starting in Westminster, the day will centre around winners of the NFU’s new Community Farming Heroes award, nominated by MPs, and given to those farmers who have gone the extra mile for their community.

Some have donated supplies to Ukraine, while others have provided safe homes for vulnerable women and children, and many have used their farms as outdoor classrooms.

Mrs Batters added: “I am immensely proud of the farmers we have had nominated for our Community Farming Heroes award; people who go above and beyond every single day.

"As producers of the nation’s food – with world leading standards of animal welfare, as custodians of our working environment, and as an employer of 301,000 people – British farmers across the country will be celebrating Back British Farming Day."