NFU postpones Back British Farming Day after passing of the Queen

Back British Farming Day will not take place this week and will instead be postponed to a later date following the passing of Her Majesty.

Now in it's seventh year, the NFU's annual initiative shines a spotlight on the work that farmers and growers across the UK do.

As in previous years, MPs are usually encouraged to wear an iconic wheatsheaf lapel pin badge to show their support for British farming.

But the event, which was due to take place on Wednesday 14 September, has been postponed following the death of Her Majesty, the NFU confirmed.

"Back British Farming Day has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the union said.

It is currently not yet known when the event will take place.

The farming industry continues to pay tributes to the Queen, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday 8 September.