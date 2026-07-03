Badger cull among options in NI bovine TB consultation

Northern Ireland farmers are being asked for views on whether badger culling, vaccination or test-and-remove measures should be used to help tackle bovine TB.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has launched a 12-week public consultation on potential wildlife intervention as part of efforts to reduce the maintenance and spread of bovine tuberculosis.

The consultation closes at 5pm on Friday 25 September and includes options such as non-selective culling, vaccination only, and a test-and-remove approach where badgers would be tested, vaccinated or removed depending on the result.

DAERA said no preferred option is being proposed at this stage.

The consultation will also seek views on capture methods, delivery models and how any future wildlife intervention could be funded, while examining the scientific evidence, delivery considerations and animal welfare implications linked to each approach.

Wildlife intervention is being considered as part of Northern Ireland’s wider bTB eradication strategy, which focuses on cattle, wildlife and people.

The approach was set out in *Bovine Tuberculosis in Northern Ireland: Blueprint for Eradication*, which was endorsed by Mr Muir in April 2025.

The blueprint includes 34 actions aimed at providing a coordinated and sustainable route towards eradicating the disease.

Mr Muir said bovine TB remained one of the biggest animal health challenges facing Northern Ireland.

He said: “Bovine tuberculosis remains one of the most significant animal health challenges facing Northern Ireland.

“It continues to have a devastating impact on farmers, their families and rural communities. It also places unsustainable costs on both industry and government.”

Mr Muir said he recognised that wildlife intervention was a complex and sensitive issue, with strongly held and differing views.

The minister said any final decision would be guided by evidence.

He said: “This consultation is intended to gather views on a range of possible wildlife intervention approaches, and I want to be clear that no preferred option is being proposed at this stage.

“As I have previously stated, any decision I take on wildlife intervention will be science-led and evidence-based. The views received through this consultation process will play an important role in informing my decision.”

Mr Muir urged farmers, industry representatives and others with an interest to respond.

He said: “I would strongly encourage all those with an interest to take part in this consultation.

“It provides the opportunity to consider the available evidence used by the Department, contribute their views and provide any additional evidence in a constructive and informed way.”

The consultation will also ask for views on the possible introduction of lay vaccination of badgers against bTB.

It will seek input on the current blueprint to help inform the next steps in the Northern Ireland bTB Programme.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said bovine TB remained a complex disease requiring a broad approach.

He said: “Bovine tuberculosis remains a complex problem. Addressing the disease effectively requires a comprehensive and evidence-based approach.

“This consultation provides an important opportunity to consider the available scientific evidence on wildlife intervention options and to reflect on their potential role, alongside other measures, in progressing towards eradication.”

Bovine TB mainly affects cattle but can also infect wildlife and other species, with eradication complicated by transmission to and from wildlife, including badgers and deer.

The consultation is open for 12 weeks and closes at 5pm on Friday 25 September.