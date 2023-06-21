Badger Trust launches first-ever farmer survey to 'understand perspectives'

Badger Trust has launched its first-ever farmer survey to better understand those who have been impacted by bovine TB.

The badger charity says the aim of the survey is also to understand farmers' viewpoints on the government’s current bTB eradication strategy in England.

Since 2013, badgers in England have been culled as part of the government's strategy to reduce the rates of bTB in cattle.

Elsewhere in the UK, Wales and Scotland both concentrate on mandated national cattle-based measures.

Badger Trust said: "Unlike Wales, which takes a national approach to bTB management, policy in England can be confusing and inconsistent.

"Farmers are often left to navigate a patchwork of policies that differ between counties and are unsupported when trying to make cattle purchasing, testing, and movement decisions."

This month, as the Defra Secretary indicated that badger culling could continue indefinitely, the charity is asking for farmer perspectives on current bTB policies.

Farmers are being urged to complete the short online survey to share their experiences, perspectives and knowledge of bTB and bTB eradication policy.

The survey is part of a wider research initiative by the charity that seeks to bring together farmers, other charities, and policymakers on the issue of bTB management in England.

The final report, due to be published this autumn, aims to provide an "evidence-based overview" of the impact of badger culling on disease control, the environment, the economy, and animal welfare, Badger Trust said.

"The report will also propose alternative strategies to reduce the disease without killing a protected species," the charity added.

"Badger Trust’s farmer survey will give farmers the opportunity to have their voices represented in the final report."