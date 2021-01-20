Ballot papers sent to growers on future of AHDB Horticulture

Ballot papers have been sent by AHDB to growers on the future of the horticultural levy, with the deadline to vote set at 10 February.

The ballot, launched last week, looks at the future of AHDB Horticulture and the work it sets out to deliver on behalf of UK growers.

The voting process is a simple 'yes or no' vote on whether the levy payment should continue or not.

In September 2020, AHDB confirmed it had received requests for a ballot from more than 5% of horticulture levy payers.

The growers behind the request for a ballot, flower grower Simon Redden and veg producers Peter Thorold and John Bratley, criticised the AHDB for being 'outdated' and 'unaccountable'.

Spalding-based grower Simon Redden said: “Despite six months of consultation, AHDB has failed to come up with reform proposals that satisfy even its most ardent supporters within the industry.

"The fact that those who are already most involved with the current AHDB structure say their plans don’t go far enough shows just how out of touch the organisation is.

"AHDB simply doesn’t understand the modern horticultural industry and how competitive it is."

Once the ballot has concluded, AHDB said it would publish the results on its website and inform ministers, who would then make a decision on the future of the levy.

Ministers are not bound by the result of the ballot.

Nicholas Saphir, AHDB Chair said. “We welcome the opportunity for an open debate on the important role of AHDB and how it is the funding backbone of horticultural applied research and development to address crop protection, labour, resource use, and technical innovation.”