Balmoral Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society said it had looked at 'all alternative options' to save this year's event

Balmoral Show - Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event - has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show attracts more than 120,000 people over four days and takes place anually at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.

But due to the Covid-19 crisis the event - originally planned for May and then postponed until August - has ultimately been cancelled.

Organisers the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) said it had looked at 'all alternative options' to save the popular event.

RUAS chief executive Dr Alan Crowe said the news would be "disappointing to many" but added that "as a society, we have an obligation to protect the health and wellbeing".

"As Northern Ireland's largest agri-food event, we are aware of the time, money and hard work put into attending the show by livestock exhibitors, competitors, sponsors, trade stands and suppliers," he said in a statement.

"With many local farmers, businesses and visitors facing financial uncertainty at present, we feel that everything is stacked against us in trying to run a show in August."

"Moving forward, the RUAS will continue to take great pride in supporting and showcasing our local farming community and we plan to return next year with a Balmoral Show stronger than ever," Dr Crowe added.

Balmoral Show will next take place on 12-15 May 2021, according to RUAS.