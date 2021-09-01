Ban on movement of untested BVD animals now in place in NI

Northern Ireland's ban on movement of untested BVD animals has come into effect from today, farmers in the region have been reminded.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has banned cattle that have not been tested for bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) from being moved to slaughterhouses.

It is also an offence to have possession of an untested animal that has been moved in breach of the BVD Eradication Scheme Order (Northern Ireland) 2016 (the BVD Order).

Bovine viral diarrhoea is a highly contagious disease, one of the most common and costly affecting cattle in Europe.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has reminded farmers that the measure came into effect from today (Wednesday 1 September).

Deputy president William Irvine said: “It’s vital that herd keepers ensure all animals are tested within 20 days of birth, to not only protect their own herd but neighbouring herds too.

"It also ensures that not only are farmers complying with legal requirements, but that all animals remain eligible for slaughter for the duration of their lifespan.

“It is an offence to own an untested animal therefore it is of paramount importance to ensure all animals that are intended for movement off the holding, have confirmation of a negative BVD status before being shifted to another location."

Huge gains have been made in recent years to reduce BVD across NI, with the industry urging for the introduction of more measures in a bid to eradicate the disease.

Mr Irvine added that farmer cooperation with the BVD programme had been 'excellent'.

"We believe that with continuing engagement from farmers, and cooperation from DAERA, industry can look forward to the elimination of the BVD virus.”