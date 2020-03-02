Barclays unveils Adverse Weather Fund to support farmers

Barclays has announced it’s launching a £50 million Adverse Weather Fund to support SMEs and farmers impacted by the flooding

A £50 million fund has been made available by Barclays to help rural SMEs and farming businesses impacted by the recent flooding.

Hundreds of agricultural businesses have been left reeling following Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge.

Many farmers are expected to feel the brunt of flooding later on in the year.

In a bid to alleviate financial woes, Barclays has announced a £50 million Adverse Weather Fund for affected businesses.







The bank's package of support also includes increased or new overdraft facilities and other working capital solutions.

Ian Rand, Chief Executive of Business Banking, said: “We want to ensure that farmers are aware of the support that they can receive as we aim to help them with the devastating impact of the flooding.

“We’ll continue to work with local communities over the coming weeks through this difficult period, and would urge any customers that are worried about their business to get in touch.”

Lloyds Bank has also announced support for farmers impacted by flooding, offering temporary and fee-free increases to overdrafts to help with working capital.

It comes as farming charity RABI releases money from its crisis fund to provide emergency grants to farmers and their families affected by flooding.