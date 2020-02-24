Flood risk continues with further rain in England

The government is urging people to check their flood risk and remain prepared to take action as the situation changes

The Environment Agency has warned farmers and rural businesses that the flood risk is still present as the impact of heavy rain continues to be felt.

The agency is warning of more flood risks as the impact of persistent rainfall continues to be felt across England.

One severe flooding warning has been issued out for the River Severn at Shrewsbury. Consequently, flooding of property is expected to continue.

Ninety-three flood warnings and 197 flood alerts have also been issued as of Monday (24 February).







Further rain is expected throughout today. This rain is falling on saturated catchments where river levels are already high.

England has already received over 141% of its average February rainfall so far with some areas experiencing a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

River levels have exceeded existing records across the country. The Rivers Colne, Ribble, Calder, Aire, Trent, Severn, Wye, Lugg and Derwent are among the many rivers where records have been broken due to continuous wet weather.

Caroline Douglass, Director of Incident Management at the Environment Agency, said: "River levels remain high and ongoing river flooding remains for the River Severn as it responds to heavy rainfall.

"Last weekend was the third weekend of exceptional river levels and stormy weather; with the effects of climate change, we need to prepare for more frequent periods of extreme weather like this.

"People need to be aware of their flood risk, sign up to flood warnings, make a flood plan and not to drive or walk through flood water."

It comes as farming charity RABI releases money from its crisis fund to provide emergency grants to farmers and their families affected by flooding.

Rural businesses can keep up to date with the latest safety advice by calling the Environment Agency's Floodline on 0345 988 1188.