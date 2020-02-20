£50,000 from RABI's crisis fund to help flood-affected farmers

The funds help to alleviate pressing financial worries, allowing farmers to concentrate on dealing with the immediate impacts of the extreme weather

A farming charity is releasing money from its crisis fund to provide emergency grants to farming families affected by storms Dennis and Ciara.

Farmers across the country have experienced heavy storms over the last two weekends, and more rainfall is forecast.

Storms Dennis and Ciara wreaked havoc across the United Kingdom, with gust speeds of up to 90mph and torrential downpour.

Looking to help affected farmers, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) has released an initial £50,000 to provide emergency payments to those affected.







The charity has already provided around £75,000 of grant support to those affected by extreme wet weather this autumn and winter.

Alicia Chivers, RABI CEO said: “We know how devastating the impacts are for farmers in both the immediate and longer-term.

“Simplifying our criteria and application process means we can fast-track immediate assistance to affected farmers.”

The funds help to alleviate pressing financial worries, allowing farmers to concentrate on dealing with the immediate impacts of the extreme weather.

Ms Chivers added: “RABI understands that the effects of severe weather are both financial and emotional. We will be here to provide support for as long as it is needed by our community.

“We will also continue to work closely with partner charities and other farming organisations to make sure help is available, both now and on an enduring basis.”

To apply for assistance, call R.A.B.I’s confidential Freephone Helpline – 0808 281 9490