BASF launches aphid predator attractant for UK crops

BASF has launched a biological attractant in the UK designed to draw ladybirds, lacewings and other natural aphid enemies into crops.

Apthena is intended to support integrated pest management programmes by increasing the activity of beneficial insects that prey on aphids. BASF said the technology could strengthen natural pest suppression and potentially reduce the need for conventional insecticide treatments as part of a wider control programme.

The product uses (E)-ß-farnesene, or EBF, an alarm pheromone naturally released when aphids are disturbed. Beneficial insects recognise the signal as an indication that prey is nearby, encouraging predators and parasitic wasps to move into treated crops.

Aphids can damage crops through direct feeding and by transmitting plant viruses.

Professor Tom Pope, applied entomologist at Harper Adams University, said biological approaches were becoming more important as the range of available insecticides narrowed and resistance pressure increased.

He said Apthena could add value when used alongside other biological and agronomic measures rather than as a standalone treatment.

Richard Corden, head of solutions and services at BASF Agricultural Solutions UK and Ireland, said biological products formed an important part of the company’s strategy.

“Our biological portfolio represents a strategic pillar of BASF Agricultural Solutions,” he said.

Mr Corden said Apthena was intended to complement conventional crop protection, seed technology and digital farming tools.

One challenge associated with EBF is its volatility and rapid breakdown under field conditions. BASF said its encapsulation technology allows the active ingredient to be released gradually over 20 to 30 days.

The company said the microcapsules are manufactured from natural, inert ingredients and contain no microplastics.

In laboratory studies cited by BASF, ladybirds showed a stronger preference for Apthena-treated areas than untreated controls. The company also reported an 18% increase in pea plants hosting beneficial insects during commercial field trials.

BASF said average aphid incidence in sugar beet fell from 2% to 0.5%.

However, the announcement did not state how many trial sites, seasons or untreated comparison plots were included, making it difficult to assess how consistently the results were reproduced.

BASF recommends applying Apthena every 14 days at a rate of between 0.3 and 0.5 litres per hectare. It said the product becomes rainfast within 24 hours, requires no buffer zone and can be used alongside approved crop protection treatments where further intervention is needed.

The company also said there is no maximum number of applications, although growers should follow the product label and professional agronomic guidance.

The recommended application interval is shorter than the stated 20-to-30-day controlled-release period, but BASF did not explain the difference in its announcement.

Apthena joins the company’s existing UK biological portfolio, which includes Integral Pro, Serifel and the Nemasys range of beneficial nematodes. BASF has also invested in a BioHub fermentation facility in Ludwigshafen and expanded its biological capabilities through acquisitions including AgBiTech.

Further products, including Velifer, remain in development.

BASF did not provide details of Apthena’s UK price, pack sizes, regulatory classification or the full range of crops for which it is recommended.

Growers will therefore be looking for further information about its availability and how consistently it performs across different crops, seasons and levels of aphid pressure.