Bayer aims to launch first bioinsecticide for crops in 2028

Bayer has signed an agreement with UK-based company AlphaBio Control to secure an exclusive license for a new biological insecticide.

The as-yet-unnamed new product will be the first available for arable crops, including oilseed rape and cereals, with an initial launch expected in 2028.

The insecticide, discovered by AlphaBio, has potential for use against coleoptera insects like the cabbage stem flea beetle (CSFB).

This is a pest insect that can damage oilseed rape crops throughout the growing season and even cause seedling death.

The beetle is widespread in the UK, and damage caused by adult CSFB feeding gives rise to ‘shot-holing’ symptoms which affect young plants and early leaves, resulting in stunted growth and poor plant health.

Benoit Hartmann, head of biologics at Bayer’s Crop Science Division, said farmers needed innovative new solutions to tackle such pests.

“Biocontrols are a perfect fit to our approach to scaling regenerative agriculture," Mr Hartmann explained.

"We’re excited to work to bring a new biological crop protection option to farmers that can be used for arable crops.”

Bayer, which sees major growth potential for biological crop protections, is working to achieve more than 1.5 billion euro in biological sales by 2035.

Marta Ruiz, general manager for AlphaBio Control, said the firm was 'delighted' to license Bayer exclusive rights to its latest bioinsecticide.

"It will significantly improve the choices available to arable farmers wishing to reduce the environmental impact of food production."