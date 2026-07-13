Beef and lamb roadmap charts route to 7.9% emissions cut

Beef and sheep farmers could cut annual emissions by 1.9 million tonnes while improving productivity under a new environmental roadmap for England and Wales.

The Beef and Lamb Sector Environmental Roadmap sets out an industry-led plan to improve sustainability without undermining commercially viable and resilient farm businesses.

Developed by a steering group and facilitated by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, it provides a shared evidence base for farmers, advisers, processors, retailers and policymakers.

The projected reduction is based on wider adoption of measures expected to be cost-saving or cost-neutral, rather than expensive new technologies.

Under the modelling, these measures could deliver a combined 7.9% reduction in annual greenhouse gas emissions across suckler beef, dairy-beef and sheep systems by 2050.

The roadmap’s first phase concentrates on measures described as “no regrets” because they can reduce emissions while also supporting productivity, resilience or profitability.

Recommended actions include improving animal health, genetics and lifetime growth, alongside better forage, nutrition, soil management and nitrogen efficiency.

The roadmap also encourages greater use of grass-legume mixtures and multispecies swards.

Its updated analysis separates the industry into three pathways covering suckler beef, dairy-beef and sheep, allowing the potential impact of measures to be assessed more clearly.

However, the 7.9% figure is a modelled outcome rather than a guaranteed target.

It represents only the roadmap’s first phase and does not reflect the sector’s full emissions-reduction potential.

The analysis excludes carbon removals, many emerging technologies and measures carrying additional costs.

It also assumes broadly stable production levels so the impact of individual actions can be compared consistently.

Further progress will depend on wider adoption of existing practices, continued innovation and stronger evidence around carbon sequestration.

The roadmap also makes clear that farmers cannot deliver the changes alone.

Progress will rely on suitable incentives, accessible advice, supply-chain investment and greater alignment between environmental schemes and buyer requirements.

The accompanying action plan covering 2026 to 2030 will begin by establishing industry baselines.

These will cover genetics, finishing age, herd and flock health planning, soil condition, nitrogen use, forage digestibility and the uptake of grass-legume systems.

The sector then intends to accelerate adoption and measure the environmental impact of the identified actions through to 2030.

Andrew Loftus, a beef farmer and chair of the roadmap’s technical steering group, said the plan focused on changes producers could make without damaging their businesses.

“This roadmap is about practical steps farmers can take now without fear of regret,” he said.

Loftus said the industry needed to protect the reputation of beef and lamb while demonstrating that environmental improvements could support farm performance.

“For most farms the steps that reduce emissions are the same steps that support productivity, resilience and long-term profitability,” he said.

He added that the roadmap considered contentious areas, including the warming effect of methane, while concentrating on measures that could be adopted without creating adverse consequences.

Loftus said the evidence now needed to be translated into coordinated action across the industry, as well as informing future regulation and research.

Chris Gooderham, AHDB director of environment, said the roadmap recognised progress already made by the sector and identified further improvements that could also benefit farm businesses.

“This is about providing guidance on what is achievable but then allowing farmers to choose the route that is right for them and their business,” he said.

Gooderham said practical measures that supported both environmental performance and resilience would help beef and lamb businesses demonstrate leadership and shape their own future.

The roadmap also calls for better farm-level data and more transparent reporting.

Stronger cooperation will be needed between producers, processors, levy bodies, advisers, researchers, government and other supply-chain partners.

The sector will use the new baselines to track adoption and environmental impact through to 2030, although achieving the modelled reductions will depend on coordinated support and investment beyond the farm gate.