Belgium becomes second EU country to authorise bluetongue vaccine

Belgium has become the second European country to authorise the use of a new bluetongue vaccine, but the UK government is still to act despite farmers fearing a surge in cases.

The Belgian federal medicines agency has given the green light to authorised a bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccine, developed by Spanish company Syva.

The vaccine, which has been given a emergency authorisation for use on both sheep and cattle, is the same one authorised for use in the Netherlands.

However, the Dutch government has since authorised a second BTV-3 vaccine, developed by Boehringer Ingelheim, with 1.3m doses to be made available from mid-June.

Belgian and Dutch authorities have said they expect a large-scale outbreak of BTV-3 from the end of June.

The Netherlands has confirmed over 6,000 cases of BTV-3 across the country in 2023, with the UK also confirming a significant number of cases since November last year.

Defra recently warned British farmers to be aware over a possible increase of cases of bluetongue virus over the coming months as the weather warms.

Figures for the Netherlands show that it has lost around 5% of its sheep population due to infection with bluetongue.

Although mortality rates are lower in cattle, it is estimated that 0.2% of the Dutch cattle population died from infection.

The disease also causes tongue and mucous membranes lesions, causing problems with swallowing, lameness and stiffness with swollen legs affecting animal welfare and a reduction in milk yields.

Bluetongue also financially impacts many businesses, causing emotional turmoil for farmers.

The NFU welcomed news of Belgian authorisation, adding that it anticipated the vaccine to become available for use in the UK once authorised by the government.

NFU livestock board chair, David Barton said: “This disease has had a devastating impact in the Netherlands and UK livestock farmers will be anxious to protect their livestock as the weather gets warmer.

“As this is very new vaccine, there are still questions to be answered – not least about the cost of the vaccine, how it will be rolled out, and what support the government can offer to get it deployed quickly and efficiently.”

There have been over 120 bluetongue cases in England across 73 premises in four counties since November 2023, with the last case confirmed on 8 March 2024.

Lesley Stubbings, a sheep consultant and adviser for Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep, recently called on farmers to understand the current facts surrounding the disease.

“The fact is, a single bite from a single infected midge will reliably transmit BTV-3," she explained at a meeting earlier this month.

“This means that trying to control midges is futile and is not going to impact on the risk of BTV-3 transmission. It is crucial that we 'ACT' with this knowledge in mind.”

At the meeting, farmers and the industry were told to remain Aware, apply Caution and use evidence-based Tactics to 'ACT' and mitigate against BTV-3.