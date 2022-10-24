Beware of sky lantern and firework dangers, public told

Farm leaders are urging the public to remember the distress fireworks and sky lanterns can cause to livestock, as well as the potential damage they bring to property.

With bonfire night fast approaching, industry groups are once again eager to highlight the dangers posed by bonfires, sky lanterns and fireworks.

Over the years, farmers have highlighted the devastating impact sky lanterns can have, such as their ability to cause distressing injuries to livestock.

The products can cause injury and death to animals by ingestion, entanglement and entrapment.

Increasing in popularity on Bonfire Night and around New Year, the products also bring an added risk of fire damage to farms and the wider countryside.

Countries around the world, including Germany, Austria and Brazil, have implemented a ban on sky lanterns.

In the UK, more than 50,000 people have signed an NFU petition calling on the government to ban them.

Now the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) has told the public to not let "negligence and ignorance be the cause of a tragedy this year."

“We remind people that sky lanterns have been banned on all public land by all Local Authorities across Wales," said the union's deputy president, Ian Rickman.

"They pose significant dangers to livestock and are, of course, a considerable fire safety risk."

He also called on the public to stick to the firework safety code at all times to minimise the risk to livestock, pets and humans.

"Animals in general are not fond of the noise of fireworks and can become quite anxious during this time of year.

"Therefore, the Farmers' Union of Wales urges people to be considerate and not let them off near livestock."

NFU vice president, David Exwood added that sky lanterns continued to be a 'real danger' to people living and working in the countryside.

"They can cause serious injury to livestock if they are eaten, particularly with so many calves and lambs in the fields in the spring and summer months.

“As the weather gets and drier the potential for damage to crops and buildings is also increased."

National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) wildfire lead, Paul Hedley said the body "does not advocate the use of sky lanterns under any circumstances, at any time".

"We have seen devastating fires caused by these lanterns, as well as posing a risk to wildlife and property," Mr Hedley added.

“Fires caused by a sky lantern are likely to be complex and large-scale incidents, putting huge pressure on fire services.

"Just one sky lantern fire could cause untold damage, while posing a threat to lives.”