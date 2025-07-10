Bill to tackle livestock worrying clears Commons with unanimous support

A bill aimed at strengthening protections for farm animals against dog attacks has passed its third reading in the Commons with unanimous backing — marking a major milestone in the fight against livestock worrying.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill seeks to modernise the current legislation and provide police with greater powers to investigate and prevent attacks on livestock.

The NFU, which campaigns for tougher measures to curb livestock worrying, welcomed the progress, calling it a “significant step forward” for rural communities and animal welfare.

This is the second attempt to update the original Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, with the Commons vote hailed as a breakthrough following years of industry lobbying.

NFU Mutual estimates that farm animals worth almost £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024.

In England, the Midlands was the worst-hit region by cost, with dog attacks costing an estimated £452,000, followed by the south west, costing £225,000.

A previous attempt to strengthen the law was derailed in 2023 when the government’s broader Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill was withdrawn.

More than 20,000 people signed an NFU petition urging Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to take action, highlighting the strength of public concern over repeated dog attacks on sheep and other farm animals.

The union's vice-president Rachel Hallos said: “It’s fantastic to see the bill pass its third reading. Livestock worrying continues to cause serious harm to animals and takes its toll on farmers. It is essential the law keeps pace.”

“The NFU has long campaigned for tougher legislation on livestock worrying, which will give police better powers to investigate and prosecute attacks and, importantly, send a clear message that responsible dog ownership is crucial in the countryside.”

If passed into law, the bill would grant police enhanced powers to seize dogs involved in serious attacks on livestock and enter private property when investigating offences.

Police would also be able to take forensic evidence from animals and dogs to assist prosecutions.

The legislation aims to support a more robust response to an issue that continues to blight farming communities across the UK, particularly during lambing season.

Ms Hallos praised the work of MP Aphra Brandreth in bringing the issue to parliament, stating: “We’re incredibly grateful to Aphra Brandreth for championing this issue and helping bring the voices of farmers into parliament.

"Her work has been instrumental in moving this important legislation forward.”

With strong cross-party support and government backing, the bill now heads to the House of Lords.