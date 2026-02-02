Biosecurity in focus as avian influenza cases exceed last season's total

With avian influenza cases already exceeding last season’s total, free-range egg producers are being urged to invest in stronger disease prevention measures as bird flu risk remains high across the UK.

More than 90 confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza (AI) have been reported since October, surpassing the 82 recorded during the entire 2024/25 season.

Gabriella Whorwood, head of contract production at egg producer Stonegate, said the scale of the outbreak highlights the need for robust biosecurity on farm.

“This season is far from over and we’ve already exceeded the entire 2024/25 season when 82 cases were confirmed,” she said.

The warning comes as strict avian influenza controls remain in place across Great Britain. All bird keepers are currently required to follow enhanced biosecurity measures under an avian influenza prevention zone.

In England, a national housing order remains in force, requiring poultry and captive birds to be housed to reduce contact with wild birds.

In Wales, mandatory housing also applies for flocks of 50 birds or more, as well as smaller flocks where eggs or poultry products are sold or supplied.

Scotland remains under a prevention zone requiring heightened biosecurity, but housing is not mandatory unless birds are within specific disease control zones.

Additional restrictions apply on premises located inside protection and surveillance zones, including controls on the movement of birds, eggs, litter and manure, unless licences are in place.

Despite the disease pressure, market conditions for free-range egg producers remain strong, with demand continuing to rise and farmgate prices holding firm.

“This is happening at the same time a surge in demand for free-range eggs is delivering attractive returns for farmers, with the value of the market up by more than 50% in the past three years and the sector forecast to grow by more than 10% by 2030,” Ms Whorwood said.

She said current returns should be used to strengthen long-term resilience on farm.

“Although it’s not possible to completely eradicate the risk of AI to flocks, a focus on infrastructure maintenance and improvements will go a long way in reducing the risk of the disease,” she said.

Industry advisers continue to highlight poor building maintenance as a common route for disease to enter poultry units.

“Poor building maintenance is one of the most common causes for disease entering flocks,” Ms Whorwood said.

She pointed to guttering, drainage and rodent control as priority areas for investment to reduce exposure to contaminated water and wildlife.

“Water is a key source of contamination and AI can live in cold water for 100 days, or more,” she said.

Ms Whorwood said this underlined the importance of keeping guttering systems in good working order, checking regularly for leaks, and ensuring water is directed away from poultry housing.

She added that attention should also be paid to hard standings, drainage, rodent proofing around muck and egg belts, and wheel washing facilities that clean the full circumference of vehicle tyres entering and leaving farms.

Reviewing gates and fencing can also help strengthen structural biosecurity and limit unnecessary access to poultry units.

“Farmers should also review any gates and fencing they have in place around the farm to boost structural biosecurity and minimise the number of people on site,” she said.

Ms Whorwood said Stonegate was offering practical support to producers looking to strengthen on-farm biosecurity, alongside wider measures such as AI insurance.

With the current avian influenza season still unfolding and controls remaining in place, producers are being encouraged to view biosecurity investment as a long-term safeguard to protect flocks and business viability beyond the immediate disease threat.