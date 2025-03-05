Biosecurity 'wake-up call' after foot-and-mouth scare in Exeter

Speculation over a possible case of foot-and-mouth disease in Exeter, which was later confirmed negative, has led to warnings against complacency in disease prevention.

The Exeter Livestock Market was forced to cancel its primestock market sales earlier this week after an investigation by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) into a potential disease outbreak.

Mart operators Kivells Agriculture confirmed that the agency had ordered them to stop sales on 3 March, saying that circumstances were "beyond its control."

The incident was triggered when a farmer purchased sheep from the mart over the weekend and became worried that they were showing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) symptoms.

Following initial tests by APHA, the sheep did not have FMD, but further tests suggest that bluetongue virus could be present, with results expected later this week.

While the scare proved to be a false alarm, experts say it serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of an outbreak, as seen in 2001 when over six million animals were culled.

Concerns over international disease spread remain heightened after Germany confirmed an FMD case in January, prompting an import ban on cattle, pigs, and sheep to protect UK farmers.

Nigel Bennet, livestock area manager at biosecurity specialists Roam Technology, said latest scare should serve as a "wake-up call" for farmers to reinforce disease prevention measures.

He said: "Prevention is our strongest defence. Every farm should be reviewing and strengthening biosecurity protocols - restricting unnecessary visitors, disinfecting clothing and equipment, and closely monitoring animal health."

Having worked in biosecurity during the 2001 outbreak, Mr Bennet recalled the horrors of the crisis and warns against complacency.

"We are great at biosecurity in the face of an outbreak, but as soon as the risk disappears, so do some of our excellent biosecurity measures. It’s time to change that."

Mr Bennet said key areas that farmers should prioritise to strengthen their frontline defences include disinfection, restricting farm access and quarantining new or returning livestock.

Farmers should also use dedicated clothing and footwear, control vehicle movements on the farm, and implement effective pest control.

“The best way to fight FMD is to stop it before it reaches your farm," he said, "Stay vigilant, keep biosecurity tight, and protect your animals."

Farmers are reminded that FMD is a notifiable disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, and pigs.

The last UK outbreak was in 2007, and any suspected cases must be reported immediately to APHA.