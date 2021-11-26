Bird flu confirmed in Anglesey in chickens and ducks

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks just days after a mandatory poultry housing order was announced.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Christianne Glossop said avian influenza H5N1 has been discovered in a small backyard flock at a premises on the Isle of Anglesey.

A 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zone Area have been imposed around the small infected premises to limit the risk of disease spread.

A case of bird flu was confirmed in poultry and wild birds in Wrexham County borough last month, and there have been similar findings of the disease in the UK and Europe.

On Wednesday this week, all of the UK's Chief Veterinary Officers agreed to introduce new mandatory housing measures as the situation worsens.

The tougher measures come into force on Monday 29 November in a bid to further protect poultry and captive birds from avian influenza.

Farmers and bird keepers are being advised to be vigilant for signs of the disease, such as increased mortality or respiratory distress.

Christianne Glossop said: “This confirmation of a case of avian influenza in poultry on the Isle of Anglesey is further evidence of the need for keepers to ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

“We have announced new housing measures, but I must stress that this is at its most effective when combined with implementation of the most stringent biosecurity measures."

She added: "Suspicion of avian influenza or any other notifiable disease must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) immediately.”