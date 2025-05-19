Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in Dorset

Bird flu has been confirmed in a backyard flock in Dorset, prompting the implementation of a 3km controlled zone to help contain the outbreak.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza of the H5N1 strain was detected at a premises near Pokesdown on Sunday evening (18 May).

Farmers and bird keepers within the zone are being urged to maintain high biosecurity standards and adhere to current regulations to reduce the risk of further spread.

In a statement, Defra said: "Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in other captive birds at a premises near Pokesdown, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Dorset.

"Following a risk assessment, a 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place around the premises.

"All bird keepers must follow the stringent biosecurity measures in addition to following any restrictions in their area to prevent future outbreaks.

"Check the disease control zones on our avian influenza interactive map to see what restrictions are in place and the biosecurity guidance."

It comes as the mandatory housing order for poultry and captive birds across England is in the process of being gradually lifted.

The measure, in place to curb the spread of avian influenza over the winter period, is being phased over a seven-day period, which ends on Thursday 22 May.

The avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) mandating strict biosecurity is still in place in England, Scotland and Wales, while bird gatherings remain banned.