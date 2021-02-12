Bird flu confirmed in kept gamebirds in Scotland

Avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype has been confirmed on a breeding gamebird farm in Fife, Scotland.

A flock of kept birds on the rearing premises situated in Leven, Glenrothes, has tested positive for the disease.

The latest discovery, announced on Friday (12 February), is the second case of disease confirmed in flock of kept gamebirds in Scotland.

In order to limit the further spread of disease, restrictions have been imposed on and around the premises.

The remaining birds at the premises will be humanely culled, the Scottish government said in an online update.

A 3 km and 10 km temporary control zones have been set up around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease.

Within these zones a range of different controls are now in place, including restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

Minister for Rural Affairs, Ben Macpherson said the Scotland-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone remained in force.

"Whether you have just a few birds or thousands of birds, you are legally required to keep your birds indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

"We continue to ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds.”

Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low, and food standards bodies advise it poses a very low food safety risk.