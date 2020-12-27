Bird flu confirmed in Norfolk captive bird premises

UK authorities have recorded a new case of bird flu following confirmation of the disease in a non-poultry, captive bird premises in Norfolk.

Avian influenza of the H5N8 subtype was recorded in a premises near Attleborough, Breckland on 26 December, Defra said.

A 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zone has been declared around the premises.

The pathogenicity is yet to be confirmed, the department added.

It comes after highly-pathogenic bird flu was recently confirmed on a duck farm in Norfolk and a backyard flock in Dorset.

The increasing number of cases comes as mandatory housing measures were rolled out across the country from 14 December.

It is a legal requirement for all farmers and poultry keepers to keep their birds indoors following a string of outbreaks.

They will need to follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of avian influenza and eradicate the disease.

The risk of incursion of bird flu is 'very high' for wild birds, and 'medium' for poultry with high biosecurity and 'high' for poultry with poor biosecurity.

A joint statement from Britain’s three Chief Veterinary Officers (CVOs) said: "Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, from 14 December onwards you will be legally required to keep your birds indoors.

"We have not taken this decision lightly, but it is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."

Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low, and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk.