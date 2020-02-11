Bird flu confirmed on Scottish free range egg farm

Farmers have been told to practice strict biosecurity measures as a result of the outbreak

Scottish poultry farmers have been urged to exercise the 'highest levels of biosecurity' after a case of bird flu was confirmed.

The outbreak was confirmed at the end of last week in a free range laying flock at an undisclosed location.

In a public statement, NFU Scotland said the virus is thought to have been contracted from wild birds.

The union is also reminding farmers to practice strict biosecurity measures as a result of the outbreak.

An NFU spokesman said the case 'should cause no alarm' to egg producers or consumers in Scotland.

“It is pertinent time to remind all poultry keepers to adhere to the strict biosecurity requirements set out by the Scottish government to ensure Scottish eggs are of the highest quality, health and safety standards.

“As the laboratory results confirmed a mild strain of non-notifiable avian influenza has been found, the restrictions on the site have now been lifted,” he said.

Recommended biosecurity measures include regularly checking the health of birds, cleaning and disinfecting vehicles that have come into contact with poultry and fencing off flocks to separate them from wild birds.

Last month, a strain of non-notifiable avian influenza was confirmed on a County Fermanagh broiler breeder farm in Northern Ireland.

In December 2019, bird flu was confirmed on a farm in Suffolk, making it the first case of avian influenza affecting poultry or kept birds in the UK since June 2017