Bird flu confirmed on turkey farm in south Lincolnshire

Bird flu has been confirmed on a turkey farm in south Lincolnshire, just days after the government lowered the risk level of the disease.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in commercial turkeys on 9 November at an indoor turkey farm near Donington.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises, Defra said.

Before this, a case of bird flu was confirmed on farm near Strichen, Aberdeenshire, on 23 October.

Over 500,000 free range turkeys were affected by the UK's bird flu crisis last year through either infection or culling.

One of the UK's leading turkey producers had called for a bird flu vaccine to be fast tracked to help combat the growing threat of the disease.

However, the government believes that the UK's longest and worst ever outbreak of bird flu has started to slow down this season.

The avian influenza risk level in wild birds was recently reduced from high to medium following a reduction in the number of findings of HPAI.

The risk was reduced from high, 'event occurs very often', to medium, 'event occurs regularly'.

The government's risk level remains 'low' for poultry, but farmers and keepers are still being urged to remain vigilant.