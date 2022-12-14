Bird flu: Defra's new online system to report dead wild birds

Defra has launched a new online reporting system to report dead wild birds in Britain as part of the government's latest response to the outbreak.

The new online system will be available to use 24/7, with an aim to make it simpler for the public to report dead wild birds.

It will not replace the Defra helpline - 03459 33 55 77 -which will remain functional.

The department has advised that members of the public should use the new online reporting system or call the helpline if they find one or more dead birds of prey.

The public are also being urged to report three or more dead birds that include at least one gull, swan, goose or duck or five or more dead wild birds of any species.

APHA and their contractors then collect some of these birds and test them to help understand what risk is posed to poultry and other captive birds.

Researchers aim to understand how the disease is distributed geographically and in different types of wild bird.

Over 160 cases of highly pathogenic bird flu have been detected in the UK since October 2021, leading to the culling of 3.2 million birds.

James Aris, a spokesman for the Countryside Alliance, welcomed the new online system.

"Farmers, the rural community and especially gamekeepers, really are on the front line of this battle against Avian Influenza and are often the first to spot and report cases.”

"As the disease continues to have a profound impact on our rural communities it’s reassuring to see Defra are making it quicker and simpler to report dead wild birds.

"The more we understand about the spread of Avian Influenza, the better we can mitigate against it in the future.”