Bird flu: Free range eggs no longer available in UK

Free range eggs are no longer available in the UK due to the continuing housing order in place since November 2021 as a result of the bird flu outbreak.

The mandatory housing measures, which were rolled out on 29 November 2021, were not lifted on Monday (21 March).

From this date, the 16-week grace period that was in place for the marketing of free range eggs ended.

This means that eggs from hens temporarily housed in barns for their welfare can no longer be marketed as free range.

Instead, eggs sold in retailers now have a sticker or label on the packing describing them as 'barn eggs'.

A spokesperson for Defra told The Guardian: “The 16-week grace period we allowed for free-range eggs has now been exceeded, and eggs must now be marketed as ‘barn eggs’.

“We have worked closely with the sector and retailers to implement these changes as smoothly as possible.”

According to the figures published by the RSPCA, over half (55%) of all eggs produced in the UK are free range.

Defra Secretary George Eustice said in December that the UK was seeing its worst ever outbreak of avian influenza.

In England alone, there has been 86 cases of highly-pathogenic avian influenza since late October 2021, the start of the winter bird flu season.

NFU chief poultry adviser Aimee Mahony said: "These housing measures apply to all poultry keepers, whether you have one hen in the garden or a large poultry business.

"Vigilance is key with this disease and it’s vital that keepers report any signs of disease in their birds at the earliest opportunity to help prevent any further outbreaks."

The housing measures built on the strengthened biosecurity regulations that were brought in across Great Britain as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) on 3 November 2021.

The housing measures means that in addition to housing all poultry and captive birds, keepers have to take extra precautions to keep their flocks safe.

Housing measures are kept under constant review, according to Defra, and will only be lifted once the risk level has reduced.