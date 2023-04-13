Bird flu housing measures set to be lifted in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's compulsory poultry housing order will be lifted next week, following in the footsteps of the rest of the UK.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has confirmed that the measures, introduced in November 2022, will end on Tuesday 18 April.

The scale of outbreaks across the UK and Europe have been unprecedented, with over 330 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

As part of the housing order, it is a legal requirement for all farmers and keepers to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Earlier this week, Defra announced that England's mandatory housing order would end on 18 April.

A DAERA spokesperson said today (13 April) that farmers and keepers were advised to use the upcoming days to prepare their outside areas for the release of their birds.

"This will include cleansing and disinfection of hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and reintroduction of wild bird deterrents," the spokesperson added.

"Excellent biosecurity remains the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds.

"It is vital that this remains a regular and instinctive part of all bird-keepers routines.

"More information on biosecurity and a self-assessment tool to aid flock keepers in the review of their biosecurity arrangements."

How can I help prevent avian flu?

The UK government has advised that poultry keepers apply enhanced biosecurity measures at all times to prevent and mitigate future outbreaks.

They can help prevent avian flu by maintaining good biosecurity on their premises, including:

• Fencing off ponds, streams, boggy areas or standing water and draining them where possible

• Netting or covering ponds

• Removing any wild bird feed sources

• Deterring wild birds by regularly walking through the area or by using predator decoys

• Cleansing and disinfecting concrete or other permeable areas

• Putting down wood shavings in wet areas

• Limit the number of people who come onto the site

• Use disinfectant foot dips when entering and exiting enclosures or houses