Bird flu outbreak on Norfolk poultry farm amid surge in cases

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected on a commercial poultry farm near Attleborough, Norfolk, the government has confirmed.

In response, all birds at the affected site - a free range broiler farm - will be humanely culled to prevent further transmission, Defra said.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone has been imposed around the premises to contain the outbreak and minimise the risk of spread to neighbouring flocks.

Within the protection zone, poultry must be housed indoors under stringent biosecurity protocols, while the surveillance zone enforces movement restrictions with less rigorous controls.

The confirmation comes amid a notable surge in bird flu cases across the UK this summer, with several outbreaks reported in commercial and wild bird populations.

Just last week, two outbreaks were confirmed in commercial poultry flocks in Devon and Norfolk, impacting a total of 80,000 birds.

In response, authorities have heightened monitoring and biosecurity measures nationwide to manage the increased disease risk.

Meanwhile, RSPCA Assured announced it is ramping up efforts to support poultry farmers with flexible assessments, biosecurity measures and welfare guidance following the uptick in cases.

The H5N1 strain of bird flu primarily affects avian species but can occasionally infect other wildlife such as foxes, seals, and otters.

Public health authorities maintain that the risk to humans remains low at this time.