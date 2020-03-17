Bird flu outbreaks detected in India and Philippines

Thousands of chickens, ducks and quails have been culled due to the outbreaks in both countries

Cases of bird flu have been detected in both India and the Philippines resulting in a cull of over 12,000 quails, chickens and ducks.

Authorities in the Philippines announced an outbreak of the highly infectious H5N6 subtype on Monday (16 March).

The virus affected a quail farm in the Jaen municipality of the country's northern Nueva Ecija province.

Around 1,500 quails were killed due to the disease, and authorities have ordered a cull of 12,000, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said.







The H5N6 subtype of avian influenza is the same strain that hit farms in the Phillippines in 2017.

Elsewhere, Indian authorities announced on 14 March that several cases of bird flu had been reported in Parappanangadi, located in the southern state of Kerela.

Around 4,000 birds and ducks have been culled. Disease Inspection Officer Nanda Kumar told India Today: "10 special squads have been deployed to cull all poultry within 1km radius of the epicentre."

It comes after two bird flu outbreaks were reported in the Kerela villages of Kodiathoor and Vengeri on 7 March.