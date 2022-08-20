Bird flu recorded in captive birds in Cornwall as Defra relaxes rules

Highly-pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed in captive wild birds at a site in Cornwall as the government relaxed biosecurity rules earlier this week.

Avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype was confirmed on Friday evening (19 August) at a premises near Newlyn, St. Ives.

A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place around the premises, and all affected birds will be humanely culled.

It comes after the government lifted the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) for poultry and captive birds, introduced in November 2021 to help stop the spread of the disease.

The enhanced biosecurity measures were brought in across Britain when poultry farmers faced a medium risk.

The measures were seen as vital in protecting flocks across the country from the virus, which is still circulating in wild birds.

On Tuesday (16 August), Defra lowered the risk of avian influenza to low for all poultry, and as a result, the mandatory requirements were lifted.

"Whilst the risk level in kept birds has reduced, all bird keepers should still follow enhanced biosecurity measures at all times to prevent the risk of future outbreaks," a Defra spokesperson said.

"All poultry gatherings, including at fairs, shows and markets, remain banned, due to a large number of flocks mixing together and the risk posed by any infections spreading across the country.

"Additional mandatory restrictions apply in disease control zones in force surrounding infected premises where avian influenza has been confirmed in poultry or other captive birds."

The UK has faced its largest ever outbreak of the disease, with over 130 cases confirmed across the country since the start of the crisis, which started in October 2021.

This month alone, there has been five cases of avian influenza, all of them in the south west of England.