Bird flu returns days after housing rules lifted, raising fresh concerns

Avian influenza remains a threat to UK poultry producers, with a new outbreak confirmed in Lincolnshire just days after housing restrictions were lifted.

The case, identified on 11 April at a duck breeding unit near Market Rasen, is the first in over a month and comes shortly after the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) allowed birds in England and Wales to return outdoors.

The development is likely to raise fresh concerns among producers, particularly those with free-range flocks, many of whom had only just begun preparing to return birds outside.

Control measures have been put in place around the affected premises, including a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone. Poultry on site will be humanely culled, while producers within the zones must now house birds again as a precaution.

Although the outbreak involves a duck breeding unit where birds are typically kept indoors, it underlines ongoing warnings that disease pressure has not disappeared.

When the housing order was lifted, deputy UK chief vet Jorge Martin-Almagro warned that “there remains a risk that poultry and other captive birds can still contract bird flu”.

He added that it is “still essential that birdkeepers remain vigilant and implement rigorous and strict biosecurity”.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine also stressed the need for continued caution, saying: “The lifting of the order will be welcome news for bird keepers.

"Whilst we are seeing risk levels reducing, bird flu has not gone away. Please continue to practice scrupulous hygiene and biosecurity to protect your birds."

Current guidance from Defra states that the risk to poultry is “low” where strong biosecurity is maintained, but remains “medium” in wild birds.

The decision by Defra follows a reduction in avian influenza risk levels after a period of fewer cases. However, authorities have stressed that the disease has not disappeared and that vigilance remains essential as birds return outdoors.

The easing of restrictions is expected to bring some relief to the sector, particularly for free-range egg producers, who must meet outdoor access requirements to maintain their production status.

Since October 2025, there have been 97 confirmed cases of avian influenza in the UK — higher than in the previous two seasons, but still well below the peak seen in 2022-23.

The latest case highlights that, despite easing restrictions, avian influenza remains an ongoing threat, and maintaining strong biosecurity will be critical as birds return outdoors.

Mandatory biosecurity requirements remain in place across England, Scotland and Wales as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of avian influenza.