Bird keepers reminded to sign up to compulsory GB Poultry Register

Bird keepers have been reminded that it will soon become a legal requirement to sign up to the new GB Poultry Register to curb avian influenza cases.

Under the changes there will be new requirements for all bird keepers - regardless of the size of their flock - to officially register their birds.

Current legislation dictates that only those who keep 50 or more poultry must do so.

In England and Wales, keepers have until 1 October 2024 to register, while in Scotland, the deadline is 1 September.

Keepers can register their birds ahead of the legal deadline with the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Only birds that are kept as pets and live solely indoors without any outside access are exempt from registration.

Owners will need to provide information, including their contact details, the location where birds are kept and details of the birds, such as species, number and what they are kept for.

Keepers will also be legally required to update their information on an annual basis.

By registering, they will receive updates relevant to them, such as on any local bird flu outbreaks and information on biosecurity rules.

Defra said this would help to manage potential disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza and Newcastle disease, and limit any spread.

The information on the register will also be used to identify all bird keepers in disease control zones. Defra said this would for more effective surveillance.

The changes come following the UK’s worst ever outbreak of avian influenza, with more than 360 cases in poultry since late October 2021.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK's chief veterinary officer (CVO), said these new rules would enable the government to "have a full picture" of any disease situation.

She said: “This information will be vital in helping to inform future risk assessments and maintain our commitment to continually building our extensive avian influenza research portfolio.”

Sheila Voas, Scotland's CVO, added that the changes to bird registration was a necessary step to help protect the health of kept birds and the general public.

“We have faced challenges during previous outbreaks in clearly communicating the changes in both risk and mandatory biosecurity requirements to bird keepers, particularly smallholders and backyard keepers.

"This approach will enable us all to be better prepared and protected against a future pandemic.”

This proposal follows a 2023 consultation and takes forward the recommendation from the 2018 Dame Glenys Stacey Review.

The new rules cover owners of backyard flocks, birds of prey and pigeon fanciers, but do not affect caged pet birds.