Birds Eye donates area of pea farm to attract pollinators

Frozen food giant Birds Eye has donated a significant area at one of its pea farms in North Yorkshire to attract and boost pollinators.

A butterfly sculpture has been crafted from raked soil seeded with native wildflowers to provide a food source for pollinators.

The butterfly, which was also made to symbolise the importance of soil, sits on a significant area within one of the firm's active pea fields in North Yorkshire.

The company says the native wildflowers will encourage pollinating insects and other wildlife to thrive in the area.

It is part of the ‘Peas For Bees’ campaign, launched to drive awareness of the importance of biodiversity.

The frozen food brand says it wants to use the campaign to inspire the UK public to sow their own wildflower seeds.

The native wildflowers will encourage pollinating insects and other wildlife to thrive in the area

James Hopwood, head of agriculture at Birds Eye, said the company was committed to playing its part in helping solve the biodiversity crisis.

"By continuing to work alongside the farming community who we source these from, we can actually bring back diversity, replenish soil and landscapes and help recover biodiversity loss.

"Through the ‘Peas For Bees’ campaign we aim to educate shoppers on the link between biodiversity and the food chain."

The firm has also pledged to plant 75 acres of wildflowers across the UK in the next three years, in celebration of the 75 years that it has been growing peas in Yorkshire.