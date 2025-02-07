Black Farmer opens second London farm shop to show 'best of farming'

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, also known as The Black Farmer, has launched a second farm shop in London at the iconic Television Centre in West London.

The Devon farmer, who was awarded an MBE in 2020 for services to British farming, said his new shop would 'bring a piece of the countryside to the city'.

The location, formerly known as BBC Television Centre, will sell high-quality British produce and a range of award-winning farm shop products.

Stemming from a small farm, The Black Farmer ultimately aims to create positive social change by making the food and farming industries more diverse and inclusive.

Mr Emmanuel-Jones said the launch of the new shop at the Television Centre was a 'homecoming for me personally'.

He said: “Having worked as a producer and director for the BBC at Television Centre myself, opening The Black Farmer Farmship in London at the iconic location is an incredible landmark for our team.

"We are committed to showcasing the best-quality produce while fostering a sense of community, and we are so thrilled to share that vision with a new neighbourhood.

"It’s not just about selling great food; it’s about bringing a piece of the countryside to the city and creating a space where everyone feels welcome.”

The new farm shop will sell high-quality British produce

Building on his first farm shop in Brixton, opened in 2023, The Black Farmer said the new branch would "provide a vibrant community space where people can enjoy the best of British farming against a city backdrop".

In November, Mr Emmanuel-Jones received a £250,000 investment from a fund designed specifically for under-represented entrepreneurs.

The Growth Impact Fund (GIF), a social impact investment fund developed by Big Issue Invest and UnLtd, issued the investment.

Mr Emmanuel-Jones said he would invest the £250,000 into his Brixton farm shop, which is dedicated to supporting under-represented groups in British farming.

He said at the time: "If you are black, racialised or from a deprived background, your chances of getting into the food, farming or retail industry are extraordinarily slim.

"But - as odd as it may seem - at the age of 11, and as a dyslexic child brought up in inner-city poverty after arriving from Jamaica, I made it my life’s dream to own an English farm.”