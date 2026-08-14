Bluetongue and drought leave livestock farms facing mounting pressure

Ministers are being urged to act as bluetongue and drought pile pressure on livestock farms, bringing animal losses, mounting veterinary bills and shortages of grazing, feed and water.

The Tenant Farmers Association says members are reporting increasing pressure as they contend with the combined effects of disease and prolonged dry conditions.

It has submitted proposals to Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency calling for a faster and more coordinated response.

TFA Chief Executive George Dunn said: “Farmers are dealing with a double whammy of bluetongue and drought. Whilst these may be natural phenomena, the scale of their impact demands a faster, better coordinated government response.”

The warning comes as the number of bluetongue serotype 3 cases continues to rise. As of 13 August, 373 cases had been recorded across the UK during the 2026-27 bluetongue season, including 362 in England, nine in Wales and two in Scotland.

Bluetongue is a notifiable viral disease spread mainly by biting midges and affects ruminants including cattle, sheep, goats and deer. It does not affect people or food safety, but severe cases can result in abortions, animal deaths and other health problems.

Against that backdrop, the TFA wants bluetongue reporting and diagnosis to be made faster, free and easier to access.

It is calling for properly staffed telephone and online services, full reimbursement of veterinary investigation costs, government-funded testing of samples reasonably required by vets and increased laboratory capacity. The association also wants better local data on how the disease is spreading.

Current Defra guidance says it funds diagnostic testing for up to three affected animals when suspected clinical signs of bluetongue are reported.

“Farmers must not be deterred from reporting suspected disease because telephone lines are overwhelmed, testing is slow or calling out a vet creates an unaffordable bill,” Dunn said.

Vaccination is another key area where the TFA wants government intervention.

Three BTV-3 vaccines are authorised for use in the UK, but the association argues that cost and access remain barriers for some livestock businesses.

It is calling for an immediate government contribution towards vaccine and administration costs, with greater assistance for small and tenanted cattle and sheep businesses.

The TFA also wants government to coordinate vaccine supplies and encourage bottle-sharing arrangements to help reduce waste.

“Vaccine access must not depend on farm size, location or cash flow. Effective disease control requires government to remove barriers to accessing essential vaccine for livestock,” Dunn said.

The disease outbreak is coinciding with severe drought conditions across much of England.

By 10 August, over 71% of England was officially in drought following exceptionally dry conditions. Poor grass growth has forced some livestock farmers to begin using winter forage stocks earlier than normal, adding to concerns over feed availability in the months ahead.

Earlier Environment Agency reporting also showed reservoir storage across England had fallen to 69%, while more than 1,500 restrictions on water abstraction were in place as pressure on water resources intensified.

Beyond disease-control measures, the TFA says livestock businesses already suffering exceptional losses may need direct financial support.

It has proposed an emergency bluetongue and drought scheme for viable farms facing exceptional livestock mortality, veterinary bills, higher feed costs or severe loss of grazing.

The association also wants a senior Defra official put in charge of coordinating the response across government agencies.

“Farmers need transparent leadership from government and clear evidence that actions are delivering results to the farm gate,” Dunn said.

The TFA says immediate measures should be accompanied by longer-term planning to make livestock farming more resilient to future disease and weather pressures.

Dunn said: “This is about safeguarding animal welfare, farm businesses and the country’s food-producing capacity.”

He added: “Ministers must act now, while also developing a long-term livestock resilience strategy covering disease control, water security, forage, climate adaptation and veterinary capacity.”