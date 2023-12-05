Bluetongue: Defra widens virus control zone after new case in Kent

A new case of bluetongue has been detected in north east Kent, prompting Defra to widen the original temporary control zone (TCZ).

Defra confirmed on Tuesday (5 December) that bluetongue virus was discovered in a single cow outside the original 10km TCZ.

Established last month following the UK's first case of bluetongue since 2007, the zone has been revoked and replaced with a larger zone.

It means movement of susceptible animals, except under licence, will be restricted over a larger area than before.

Since the first outbreak of bluetongue in a single cow on 11 November, four further cows were found to have the virus in late November.

In an update, Defra said: "Following active surveillance of premises linked to cases within the 10km TCZ, a further case of bluetongue serotype 3 in cattle has been identified.

"This animal was, until recently, grazing on a premises outside the TCZ. This brings the total number of cases to 6. As a result, the TCZ has been extended.

"The animal will be humanely culled to reduce the risk of onward transmission. There is no evidence that there is circulating virus in the midge population."

The virus is usually transmitted by midge bites and affects cows, goats, sheep and other camelids such as llamas.

Midges are most active between April and November and not all susceptible animals show immediate, or any, signs of contracting the virus.

Impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show no symptoms or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, while in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, has urged farmers to remain vigilant for bluetongue virus following the new case.

“Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues," she said.

“This detection is an example of our robust disease surveillance procedures in action and it is also a clear reminder for farmers that the disease remains a threat, despite coming towards the end of the midge activity season.

“Farmers must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA.”

Farmers have been reminded by APHA that animals imported from impacted regions must be accompanied by the relevant paperwork to show they meet certain conditions designed to reduce disease risk, such as correct vaccination.

NI and GB ruminants cannot be exported from an GB Assembly Centre to the European Union or moved to Northern Ireland until further notice.

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301.

Farmers in and around the TCZ can also call Ruminant Health & Welfare's (RH&W) bluetongue hotline on 024 7771 0386 for advice.

