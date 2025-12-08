Bluetongue fears deepen in NI as cattle classes called off at Winter Fair

Northern Ireland’s bluetongue situation has intensified after a new suspected case was detected on a farm in Co Down, prompting a second Temporary Control Zone — and forcing the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society to cancel all cattle classes at this week’s Winter Fair.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed that vets are investigating a suspected bluetongue BTV-3 infection in a cow near Greyabbey within the existing 20km control zone established on 29 November around a holding near Bangor.

The latest case was identified during surveillance testing of herds already under restriction. In response, a second 20km TCZ has now been introduced around Greyabbey, effective from 6 December.

The development marks another serious setback for the region’s bluetongue-free status. While the disease poses no risk to human health, it is a non-contagious but potentially severe viral infection spread by biting midges and affecting cattle, sheep, goats, deer and camelids.

Midges are most active from April to November, with the potential for spread influenced by climate and wind patterns. Movement of susceptible species into or out of either TCZ is prohibited, although direct movements to slaughter remain permitted under general licence.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said the emergence of the new case was “very disappointing,” particularly for the affected farmer, but insisted the additional control zone was essential.

He reminded producers that bluetongue “does not have any impact on human health or food safety” but carries significant risks for cloven-hoofed animals, especially sheep.

Muir urged farmers to familiarise themselves with movement restrictions and remain highly alert for clinical signs, adding that DAERA is working closely with agri-food stakeholders and government counterparts across the UK and Ireland as the situation evolves.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher described bluetongue as “an unpredictable virus” that can have serious consequences for livestock and the wider rural economy.

He encouraged farmers in both TCZs to adhere strictly to restrictions and report any suspected symptoms immediately to their vet, local Divisional Veterinary Office or the DAERA helpline.

Against this backdrop, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has cancelled all cattle classes at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair, taking place on Thursday 11 December. RUAS said the decision was necessary to safeguard the province’s top dairy cattle given the fair’s close proximity to the control zones.

RUAS group operations director Rhonda Geary said: “It is extremely regrettable that there will be no cattle at this year’s show but, as widespread testing is continuing for bluetongue and due to our very close proximity to the temporary control zone, it is our priority to protect the welfare of the province’s top dairy stock.”

She emphasised that the event remains a major fixture for the rural community. Despite the loss of the cattle classes, she said the Eikon and Logan Halls will be “full to capacity with the latest innovations and top-quality service providers,” with more than 200 trade stands, demonstrations and dairy-sector exhibitors.

With two control zones now in force and ongoing testing expected to continue, industry leaders say vigilance and strict adherence to movement rules will be critical in containing the spread — and in enabling livestock competition to return to the Winter Fair in future years.